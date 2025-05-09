Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC) versus Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Critical Comparison

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTC – Get Free Report) and Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and profitability.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Jewett-Cameron Trading and Home Depot, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Jewett-Cameron Trading
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Home Depot
|0
|9
|19
|1
|2.72
Home Depot has a consensus target price of $430.32, suggesting a potential upside of 17.97%. Given Home Depot’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Home Depot is more favorable than Jewett-Cameron Trading.
Risk & Volatility
Earnings & Valuation
This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Home Depot”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Jewett-Cameron Trading
|$47.43 million
|0.29
|$720,000.00
|($0.36)
|-10.69
|Home Depot
|$159.51 billion
|2.27
|$15.14 billion
|$14.92
|24.45
Home Depot has higher revenue and earnings than Jewett-Cameron Trading. Jewett-Cameron Trading is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Depot, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
This table compares Jewett-Cameron Trading and Home Depot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Jewett-Cameron Trading
|-2.66%
|-5.00%
|-4.44%
|Home Depot
|9.45%
|452.60%
|16.91%
Institutional and Insider Ownership
26.0% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.9% of Home Depot shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Jewett-Cameron Trading shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Home Depot shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Home Depot beats Jewett-Cameron Trading on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.
About Jewett-Cameron Trading
Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. is a supplier of `Value-added` building materials to major home improvement center chains in the western United States. The Company concentrates on the residential repair and remodeling segment of the building materials industry.
About Home Depot
The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows. In addition, it provides tool and equipment rental services. The company primarily serves homeowners; and professional renovators/remodelers, general contractors, maintenance professionals, handymen, property managers, and building service contractors, as well as specialty tradesmen, such as electricians, plumbers, and painters. It sells its products through websites, including homedepot.com; homedepot.ca and homedepot.com.mx; blinds.com, justblinds.com, and americanblinds.com for custom window coverings; thecompanystore.com, an online site for textiles and décor products; hdsupply.com for maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and related services; and The Home Depot stores. The Home Depot, Inc. was incorporated in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.
