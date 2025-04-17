Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Trading 10% Higher – What’s Next?

Petro Matad Limited (LON:MATD – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 10% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.65 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.65 ($0.02). Approximately 6,129,614 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 5,620,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.50 ($0.02).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of Petro Matad in a research note on Thursday, March 13th.

Petro Matad Price Performance

About Petro Matad

The stock has a market capitalization of £30.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 2.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1.73.

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 214 square kilometers in Mongolia.

