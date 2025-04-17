Short Interest in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF) Declines By 90.8%

China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (OTCMKTS:SNPMF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,806,700 shares, a decline of 90.8% from the March 15th total of 52,166,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 216.5 days.

China Petroleum & Chemical Stock Up 6.4 %

OTCMKTS SNPMF traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.50. The stock had a trading volume of 10,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,262. China Petroleum & Chemical has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.53 and its 200 day moving average is $0.55.

China Petroleum & Chemical Company Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in the oil and gas and chemical operations in Mainland China, Singapore, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

