Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Genting Singapore Stock Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.

Genting Singapore Company Profile

See Also

Genting Singapore Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the construction, development, and operation of integrated resort destinations in Asia. The company owns Resorts World Sentosa, a destination resort located on Singapore's resort island of Sentosa featuring S.E.A. Aquarium, an aquarium; Adventure Cove Waterpark, an aquatic park integrated with marine life; Universal Studios Singapore, a Universal Studios theme park; ESPA, a destination spa; indoor and outdoor MICE venues; and various dining, retail, and entertainment options.

