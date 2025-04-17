Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY) Short Interest Update

Genting Singapore Limited (OTCMKTS:GIGNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 360.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.
Genting Singapore Stock Up 6.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GIGNY traded up $1.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.07. The stock had a trading volume of 257 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,023. Genting Singapore has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $35.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.93 and its 200 day moving average is $29.06.
Genting Singapore Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Genting Singapore
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- Election Stocks: How Elections Affect the Stock Market
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Genting Singapore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genting Singapore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.