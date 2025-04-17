Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Shares Bought by Altshuler Shaham Ltd

Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Nova by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,120,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Nova by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Nova by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Nova by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Nova by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,742 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

Nova stock opened at $174.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $215.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.08. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $154.00 and a 1-year high of $289.90.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.04). Nova had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business had revenue of $194.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.50 million. Equities analysts expect that Nova Ltd. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NVMI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of Nova from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup raised shares of Nova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $226.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nova from $310.00 to $248.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.60.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

