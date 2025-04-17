Zacks Investment Management Has $5.80 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Zacks Investment Management lowered its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 29.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 74,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,129 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capstone Capital LLC raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Capstone Capital LLC now owns 121,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 136.6% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 92,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,363,000 after acquiring an additional 53,528 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $2,059,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 31,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 84.2% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 102,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after purchasing an additional 46,838 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $78.53 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $76.31 and a 12-month high of $79.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $78.42.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.289 dividend. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $3.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

