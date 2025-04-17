6,200 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by GKV Capital Management Co. Inc.

GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $855,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vistra by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in Vistra by 616.0% during the 4th quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vistra in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $134.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Vistra in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

Vistra Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vistra stock opened at $116.19 on Thursday. Vistra Corp. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.15.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a $0.2235 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

About Vistra

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.