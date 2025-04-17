NFJ Investment Group LLC Boosts Position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

NFJ Investment Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 2,078.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,485 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,662,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWD. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $676,000. Rebalance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 42,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 4,083 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 18,440.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 420,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,881,000 after buying an additional 418,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $175.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.90. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $163.19 and a 52-week high of $200.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $186.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $189.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

