iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 249,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,465 shares during the quarter. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $17,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 6,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. HTLF Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. HTLF Bank now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Union Savings Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 20,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,444,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of BATS IEFA opened at $75.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 0.88. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $66.95 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.02.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

