NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC decreased its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,173 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NEE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $3,484,197,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,169,000. Amundi lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $676,008,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 46.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,910,346 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,093,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,064,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,164,000 after buying an additional 2,499,011 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on NextEra Energy from $97.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.15.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $65.64 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.72 and a 1-year high of $86.10. The company has a market capitalization of $135.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $69.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.5665 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.06%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 27,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,867,504.43. The trade was a 7.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.