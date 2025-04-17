Capital Square LLC Acquires 795 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Capital Square LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 15.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,908 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 795 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of RTX by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,479,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,710,408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in RTX by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,264,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,263,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,722 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in RTX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 19,047,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,204,198,000 after purchasing an additional 576,214 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in RTX by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 16,611,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,264,000 after purchasing an additional 603,159 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,745,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RTX shares. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on RTX from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.27.

In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This trade represents a 35.27 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of RTX stock opened at $129.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 36.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $99.07 and a 12 month high of $136.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. RTX’s payout ratio is presently 70.99%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

