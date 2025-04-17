Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust (LON:DIG – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 13.82 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust had a net margin of 88.71% and a return on equity of 8.64%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Stock Down 0.0 %

LON:DIG traded down GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 283.90 ($3.76). The stock had a trading volume of 87,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,146. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust has a 1-year low of GBX 254 ($3.36) and a 1-year high of GBX 298 ($3.94). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.60, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of £380.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 281.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 277.71.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 51.60%.

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust Company Profile

Targeting growth of income and capital from a portfolio invested mainly in companies listed or quoted in the United Kingdom that meet the Company’s Sustainable and Responsible investing criteria

