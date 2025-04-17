Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPAA
Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile
Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Motorcar Parts of America
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Viking Therapeutics Stock Pops But Struggles to Hold Gains
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- Qualcomm Stock Just Earned a Fresh Buy Rating—Get Excited
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Meta Stock Holds Upside Potential as Analysts Cut Price Targets
Receive News & Ratings for Motorcar Parts of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorcar Parts of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.