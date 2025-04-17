Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAAFree Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Motorcar Parts of America in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company.

Motorcar Parts of America Stock Performance

Shares of Motorcar Parts of America stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.84. The company has a market cap of $175.28 million, a PE ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.29. Motorcar Parts of America has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $11.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Motorcar Parts of America

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in Motorcar Parts of America in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Motorcar Parts of America during the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. 83.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes heavy-duty truck, industrial, marine, and agricultural application replacement parts in the United States. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; and brake-related products comprising brake calipers, brake boosters, brake rotors, brake pads, and brake master cylinders.

