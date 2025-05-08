Northern Trust Corp Boosts Position in SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,050 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,872 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SiTime were worth $51,498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth approximately $192,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at $381,000. Three Seasons Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SiTime in the 4th quarter worth about $841,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SiTime by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 421,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,523,000 after acquiring an additional 89,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in SiTime by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 28,856 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at SiTime

In other SiTime news, insider Piyush B. Sevalia sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.64, for a total transaction of $163,630.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,636,401.08. This represents a 1.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Lionel Bonnot sold 3,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.25, for a total transaction of $610,049.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,940 shares in the company, valued at $15,323,545. The trade was a 3.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,806 shares of company stock worth $960,942. 2.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SITM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of SiTime from $180.00 to $110.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on SiTime from $270.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of SiTime from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of SiTime in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SiTime currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.00.

SiTime Stock Performance

SITM opened at $166.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 2.24. SiTime Co. has a 52-week low of $94.82 and a 52-week high of $268.18.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $60.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.01 million. SiTime had a negative net margin of 46.18% and a negative return on equity of 10.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts forecast that SiTime Co. will post -2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation designs, develops, and sells silicon timing systems solutions in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, Singapore, and internationally. The company provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. It serves various markets, including communications, datacenter, enterprise, automotive, industrial, internet of things, mobile, consumer, and aerospace and defense.

