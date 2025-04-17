Peter Mcgrath Sells 37,906 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR) Stock

Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) CFO Peter Mcgrath sold 37,906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.71, for a total value of $292,255.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 438,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,384,628.32. This trade represents a 7.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LUNR opened at $7.57 on Thursday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $24.95. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.92. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.33.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.58 million. Analysts expect that Intuitive Machines, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LUNR. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Intuitive Machines from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Roth Capital set a $20.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Friday, March 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Intuitive Machines in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intuitive Machines

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUNR. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Machines by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Intuitive Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 70,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intuitive Machines Company Profile

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

