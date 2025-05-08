Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 742,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,207 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.30% of Axos Financial worth $51,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Axos Financial by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 29,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Axos Financial by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Axos Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Axos Financial by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Axos Financial stock opened at $67.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Axos Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.10 and a 12 month high of $88.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.53.

Axos Financial ( NYSE:AX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.07. Axos Financial had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 22.10%. The business had revenue of $432.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Axos Financial, Inc. will post 7.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AX. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Axos Financial from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Axos Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.50.

In related news, Director Paul Grinberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $2,042,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,714,256.55. This trade represents a 20.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sara Wardell-Smith bought 3,000 shares of Axos Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $64.73 per share, with a total value of $194,190.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,482.50. The trade was a 41.38 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

