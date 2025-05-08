Northern Trust Corp Raises Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 74.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 537,809 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 228,983 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $52,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of Montreal by 70.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,923 shares of the bank’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 2,455 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Bank of Montreal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 1.8% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 326,510 shares of the bank’s stock worth $30,773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of Montreal by 4.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,327,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,137,000 after acquiring an additional 144,252 shares during the period. Finally, Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc. now owns 225,823 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BMO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Bank of Montreal from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Cibc World Mkts lowered shares of Bank of Montreal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.40.

Bank of Montreal Stock Performance

Bank of Montreal stock opened at $98.10 on Thursday. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $76.98 and a fifty-two week high of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $71.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $95.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.56.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $1.36. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 9.22%. The business had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bank of Montreal will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $1.1094 per share. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 29th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 57.35%.

Bank of Montreal Company Profile

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

