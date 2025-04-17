Main Street Financial Solutions LLC Has $893,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,610 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $893,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lifelong Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth about $536,000. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its position in Target by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,242 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,927,000 after buying an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 5,471 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aware Super Pty Ltd as trustee of Aware Super bought a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at $19,582,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $124.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Target from $146.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, KGI Securities set a $132.00 price target on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.20.

TGT stock opened at $90.54 on Thursday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $169.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.71.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.17. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is 50.56%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

