Lumina Gold (CVE:LUM) Shares Up 8% – Time to Buy?

Lumina Gold Corp. (CVE:LUM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$1.00 and last traded at C$0.94. 1,171,153 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 357% from the average session volume of 256,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.87.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$1.50 price objective on Lumina Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

The stock has a market cap of C$273.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.42 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.64 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.56.

Lumina Gold Corp., a precious and base metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral resources in Ecuador. The company primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. It focuses on the Cangrejos Gold-Copper Project located in El Oro Province, southwest Ecuador.

