Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 2,061,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,930,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.

Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Trump Media & Technology Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group

In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group

About Trump Media & Technology Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trump Media & Technology Group by 180.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,006,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,136,000 after buying an additional 5,793,934 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Trump Media & Technology Group during the third quarter worth $17,650,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the third quarter worth $11,397,000. Melqart Asset Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Trump Media & Technology Group in the fourth quarter worth $18,725,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Trump Media & Technology Group by 785.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 512,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,480,000 after purchasing an additional 454,699 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trump Media & Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.