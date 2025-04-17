Trump Media & Technology Group (NASDAQ:DJT) Trading Up 4.5% – Here’s Why

Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (NASDAQ:DJT – Get Free Report) shares rose 4.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $20.09 and last traded at $19.78. Approximately 2,061,211 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,930,385 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.93.
Trump Media & Technology Group Stock Down 1.1 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 45.33, a quick ratio of 47.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.
Insider Transactions at Trump Media & Technology Group
In other news, Director Eric Swider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.57, for a total value of $97,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $763,014.73. The trade was a 11.37 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Phillip Juhan sold 21,059 shares of Trump Media & Technology Group stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.50, for a total transaction of $431,709.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 220,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,521,828.50. This represents a 8.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 53.00% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Trump Media & Technology Group
About Trump Media & Technology Group
Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. engages in operating social media and in the technology business. Its brands include TRUTH Social, TMTG+ and TMTG News. The company was founded on March 28, 2024 and is headquartered in Sarasota, FL.
