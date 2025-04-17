Guess? (NYSE:GES) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $10.03 and last traded at $10.01. 146,110 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,248,865 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.43.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GES has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Guess? from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Guess? in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

Guess? Stock Down 7.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $462.08 million, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $932.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.75 million. Guess? had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 23.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 16th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio is currently 187.50%.

Guess? declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 38.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Guess?

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in shares of Guess? by 713.0% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Guess? by 9,137.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,467 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management grew its position in Guess? by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,068 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Guess? in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. 61.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guess? Company Profile

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

