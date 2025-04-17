LPA Group (LON:LPA) Hits New 1-Year Low – Here’s What Happened

LPA Group Plc (LON:LPA – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 50 ($0.66) and last traded at GBX 50 ($0.66), with a volume of 5989994 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 52.50 ($0.69).

LPA Group Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.60. The company has a market cap of £7.18 million, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 54.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.73.

LPA Group (LON:LPA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported GBX (2.46) (($0.03)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LPA Group had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 6.30%. On average, equities analysts predict that LPA Group Plc will post 1.9765494 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at LPA Group

LPA Group Company Profile

In related news, insider Stuart Stanyard acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 56 ($0.74) per share, for a total transaction of £11,200 ($14,824.62). Also, insider Philo Daniel-Tran purchased 41,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 59 ($0.78) per share, for a total transaction of £24,190 ($32,018.53). 57.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

LPA Group plc (AIM: LPA) is an innovation-led engineering specialist in electronic and electro-mechanical components and systems.

Focused on transport (rail and aviation), aerospace, defence, infrastructure and industrial markets and supplying into hostile and challenging environments, LPA is known for engineering solutions to improve product reliability, reducing maintenance and life cycle costs.

The Group has three sites across the UK, selling to customers in the UK and overseas.

Featured Articles

