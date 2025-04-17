Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Shares Up 5.1% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) shot up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$9.58 and last traded at C$9.52. 191,130 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 538,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.06.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Enerflex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerflex from C$17.00 to C$17.75 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$13.84.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is C$11.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.27, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.11 and a beta of 1.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio is presently -10.86%.

In other news, Senior Officer Joseph Paul John Ladouceur bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$11.41 per share, with a total value of C$34,233.00. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,200 shares of company stock valued at $69,129. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and the Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, processing, and treated water infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, and electric power solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

