VinFast Auto (NASDAQ:VFS) Trading 5.6% Higher – Still a Buy?

VinFast Auto Ltd. (NASDAQ:VFS – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 5.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.14 and last traded at $3.17. 260,670 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,322,836 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Chardan Capital upgraded shares of VinFast Auto to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th.

Get VinFast Auto alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on VinFast Auto

VinFast Auto Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.81.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VFS. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter worth $600,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of VinFast Auto in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tidal Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of VinFast Auto by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 172,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VinFast Auto during the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in VinFast Auto during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

About VinFast Auto

(Get Free Report)

VinFast Auto Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of electric vehicles (EV), e-scooters, and e-buses in Vietnam, Canada, and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Automobiles, E-scooter, and Spare Parts & Aftermarket Services. The Automobiles segment offers design, development, manufacturing, and sale of cars and electric buses, and related battery lease and battery charging services for electric cars and buses.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VinFast Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinFast Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.