Glenveagh Properties (LON:GLV) Shares Up 12% – Should You Buy?

Glenveagh Properties PLC (LON:GLV – Get Free Report) was up 12% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1.59 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 1.59 ($0.02). Approximately 182,694 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 170% from the average daily volume of 67,703 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1.42 ($0.02).

Glenveagh Properties Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £858.71 million, a P/E ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.57.

Glenveagh Properties Company Profile

Glenveagh Properties plc, listed on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange, is a leading Irish

homebuilder.

Supported by innovation and supply chain integration, Glenveagh are committed to opening access to sustainable high-quality homes to as many people as possible in flourishing communities across Ireland.

