Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.
About Thunderbird Entertainment Group
