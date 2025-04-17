Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:THBRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 78.0% from the March 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:THBRF traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218. Thunderbird Entertainment Group has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $1.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.24.

About Thunderbird Entertainment Group

Thunderbird Entertainment Group Inc develops, produces, and distributes film and television programs in Canada, the United States, Denmark, the Republic of Ireland, France, and internationally. The company's portfolio consists of animated, factual, and scripted projects. Its programs cover various genres with a focus on children's productions, scripted comedy and dramas, and unscripted contents.

