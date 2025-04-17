J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target Cut to $130.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on JBHT. Susquehanna set a $140.00 price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $196.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $164.24.

Get J.B. Hunt Transport Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on J.B. Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $3.47 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $128.20. 252,745 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,830. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.65. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 52 week low of $122.79 and a 52 week high of $200.40. The company has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.27.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 4.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $194,004.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,881,282.74. This represents a 6.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J.B. Hunt Transport Services

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 428.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,263,391 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024,295 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the fourth quarter valued at $146,618,000. Demars Financial Group LLC lifted its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16,964.6% during the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 610,059 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,113,000 after purchasing an additional 606,484 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 956,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $163,237,000 after acquiring an additional 503,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,408.1% during the fourth quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 213,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,502,000 after purchasing an additional 205,360 shares during the period. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J.B. Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.