Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,900 shares, an increase of 176.0% from the March 15th total of 27,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 192,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.20. 16,979 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,600. Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.53 and a 1-year high of $21.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.33.

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were given a dividend of $0.0825 per share. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCW. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000.

The Invesco BulletShares 2032 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2032. BSCW was launched on Sep 8, 2022 and is managed by Invesco.

