ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $97.00 price target on ICU Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.67.

ICUI stock opened at $139.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $93.36 and a 52 week high of $196.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of ICU Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $40,151,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 17,559.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 99,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $138,060,000 after purchasing an additional 98,861 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of ICU Medical by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 245,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,069,000 after purchasing an additional 95,030 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of ICU Medical by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 539,981 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,788,000 after buying an additional 82,982 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,003,000. 96.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

