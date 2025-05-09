Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Price Target Raised to $110.00

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) had its target price upped by UBS Group from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. William Blair set a $84.00 price objective on Palantir Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on Palantir Technologies from $38.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.95.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Trading Up 8.0 %

NASDAQ:PLTR opened at $119.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.85 billion, a PE ratio of 628.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.68. Palantir Technologies has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $125.41. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $93.57 and a 200-day moving average of $81.48.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.13. The firm had revenue of $883.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.89 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 6.85% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Palantir Technologies will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Heather A. Planishek sold 13,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.96, for a total transaction of $1,610,800.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 512,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,372,215.76. The trade was a 2.64 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.75, for a total value of $103,437,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,988. The trade was a 99.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,978,181 shares of company stock worth $252,115,667. Company insiders own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palantir Technologies

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 230.4% during the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its position in Palantir Technologies by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.