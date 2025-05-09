Promising Nanotechnology Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – May 6th

OSI Systems, NVE, and Clene are the three Nanotechnology stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Nanotechnology stocks are securities issued by companies specializing in the research, development and commercialization of nanoscale technologies and materials. By investing in these stocks, shareholders gain exposure to firms applying atomic- and molecular-level innovations across industries such as healthcare, electronics, energy and advanced materials. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nanotechnology stocks within the last several days.

OSI Systems (OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSIS traded down $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $220.36. The stock had a trading volume of 92,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 187,897. OSI Systems has a 52 week low of $129.18 and a 52 week high of $227.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $193.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $180.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NVE (NVEC)

NVE Corporation develops and sells devices that use spintronics, a nanotechnology that relies on electron spin to acquire, store, and transmit information in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures spintronic products, including sensors and couplers for use in acquiring and transmitting data.

NVEC stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $60.64. The stock had a trading volume of 3,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,288. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.09. NVE has a 52 week low of $51.50 and a 52 week high of $89.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.89.

Clene (CLNN)

Clene Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug candidate is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a completed Phase 2 platform trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of CNM-Au8 in patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; completed Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a second Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

Clene stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.84. 16,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,547. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.54 and a beta of 0.46. Clene has a 1-year low of $2.57 and a 1-year high of $9.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day moving average of $4.39.

