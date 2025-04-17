Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL) Short Interest Update

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 (NASDAQ:SNCRL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,400 shares, a decrease of 62.7% from the March 15th total of 22,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SNCRL opened at $24.71 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.84. Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 has a 12-month low of $17.55 and a 12-month high of $26.30.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026 Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.5234 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.47%.

About Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. 8.375% Senior Notes due 2026

synchronoss technologies (nasdaq: sncr) is the mobile innovation leader that provides personal cloud solutions and software-based activation for connected devices across the globe. the company’s proven and scalable technology solutions allow customers to connect, synchronize and activate connected devices and services that empower enterprises and consumers to live in a connected world.

