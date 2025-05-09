Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 1,885 Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $877,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of KNSL. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 7,400.0% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 75 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KNSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Kinsale Capital Group from $515.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $402.00 to $400.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $470.00.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL opened at $457.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a PE ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $366.92 and a twelve month high of $531.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $463.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $461.48.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.56. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. The business had revenue of $423.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $425.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. Kinsale Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 3.91%.

About Kinsale Capital Group

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KNSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.