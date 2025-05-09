iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 27.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Runnymede Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Peterson Wealth Services acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $375.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $308.67 and a 12-month high of $419.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $360.19 and a 200 day moving average of $387.79.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

