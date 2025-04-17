GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Stock Unloaded Rep. Byron Donalds

Representative Byron Donalds (R-Florida) recently sold shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY). In a filing disclosed on April 14th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in GoDaddy stock on March 20th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “MORAN WEALTH IRA” account.

Representative Byron Donalds also recently made the following trade(s):

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Equifax (NYSE:EFX) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW) on 3/20/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on 3/20/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Fiserv (NYSE:FI) on 3/20/2025.

GoDaddy Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $172.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,458,448. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.56. GoDaddy Inc. has a one year low of $119.76 and a one year high of $216.00. The stock has a market cap of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GoDaddy ( NYSE:GDDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on GDDY shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $228.00 to $206.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on GoDaddy from $185.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GoDaddy

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GoDaddy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC raised its stake in GoDaddy by 28.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 447,425 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,147,000 after buying an additional 99,734 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in GoDaddy by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 9,539 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in GoDaddy during the third quarter worth $314,000. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its position in GoDaddy by 86.8% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 15,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of GoDaddy in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total value of $103,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,698,381.70. This represents a 2.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of GoDaddy stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.70, for a total transaction of $623,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 330,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,572,778.10. This trade represents a 0.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,346,400 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Representative Donalds

Byron Donalds (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2021. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Donalds (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Florida’s 19th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Byron Donalds was born in Brooklyn, New York, and lives in Naples, Florida. Donalds earned a bachelor’s degree in finance and marketing from Florida State University in 2002. His career experience includes working as a commercial credit officer in banking and as a portfolio manager in financial services.

GoDaddy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.