GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) Receives $39.48 Consensus PT from Brokerages

GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.48.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GDS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets raised GDS from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citizens Jmp raised GDS to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GDS in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Raymond James upgraded shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of GDS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Get GDS alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDS

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GDS Price Performance

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in GDS by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 672 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of GDS by 1,904.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of GDS by 121.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of GDS during the 4th quarter worth $310,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GDS opened at $19.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.10. GDS has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 0.23.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $425.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. GDS had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 8.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($2.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GDS will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDS Company Profile

(Get Free Report

GDS Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, develops and operates data centers in the People's Republic of China. The company provides colocation services comprising critical facilities space, customer-available power, racks, and cooling; managed hosting services, including business continuity and disaster recovery, network management, data storage, system security, operating system, database, and server middleware services; managed cloud services; and consulting services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.