Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Receives $14.45 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.45.

IAS has been the subject of several research reports. Baird R W cut Integral Ad Science from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on Integral Ad Science from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd.

In related news, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 12,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.61, for a total value of $132,073.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,956,476.50. The trade was a 4.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,303 shares of company stock valued at $706,660. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science in the third quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $138,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 207.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 127,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 86,133 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Integral Ad Science by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,834,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,836,000 after purchasing an additional 110,149 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Integral Ad Science by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 110,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 12,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IAS stock opened at $6.41 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.53. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $6.33 and a 12-month high of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.71, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). Integral Ad Science had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 3.47%. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

