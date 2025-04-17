FY2026 Earnings Estimate for Braze Issued By DA Davidson

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson dropped their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Braze in a report released on Tuesday, April 15th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.85) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($0.84). DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Braze’s current full-year earnings is ($0.98) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Braze’s FY2027 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $160.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.72 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 24.88% and a negative net margin of 20.41%. The company’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of other reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Braze from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $50.00) on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.50.

Shares of Braze stock opened at $28.42 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.65. The company has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.93 and a beta of 1.13. Braze has a 12-month low of $27.75 and a 12-month high of $48.33.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BRZE. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 4th quarter valued at $498,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Braze by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,497,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,428,000 after acquiring an additional 229,660 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Braze by 146.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,808,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,998 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Braze during the fourth quarter valued at about $708,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Braze by 148.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 107,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,472,000 after purchasing an additional 64,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In other Braze news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 7,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $291,822.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 177,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,235,222.54. This trade represents a 3.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 18,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $736,801.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 564,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,053,748.12. This represents a 3.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,937 shares of company stock valued at $2,707,581 in the last 90 days. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

