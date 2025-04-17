Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $214.94 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.
