Evergreen Capital Management LLC Has $4.52 Million Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Evergreen Capital Management LLC cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,074 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $4,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $428,820,000. Causeway Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,929,604 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,257,000 after purchasing an additional 487,823 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 849,546 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $158,035,000 after purchasing an additional 27,267 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $100,456,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 504,977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,279,000 after buying an additional 28,763 shares during the last quarter. 98.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CHKP opened at $214.94 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.75 and a fifty-two week high of $234.36. The stock has a market cap of $23.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $221.79 and a 200-day moving average of $201.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on CHKP. Baird R W raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Check Point Software Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $204.00 to $207.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.50.

Check Point Software Technologies Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

