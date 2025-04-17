FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Immunic Issued By HC Wainwright

Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX – Free Report) – HC Wainwright lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of Immunic in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 15th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Caufield now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.77) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.85). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Immunic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Immunic’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.27) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Immunic in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.20.

Immunic stock opened at $0.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $84.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average of $1.15. Immunic has a one year low of $0.83 and a one year high of $2.11.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Immunic by 480.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 579,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 479,846 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immunic by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 566,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 177,542 shares during the last quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Immunic by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 204,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 96,894 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Immunic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Immunic in the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 51.82% of the company’s stock.

Immunic, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases in the United States and Germany. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial, for treatment of multiple sclerosis, including relapsing and progressive multiple sclerosis; and moderate-to-severe ulcerative colitis.

