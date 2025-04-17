Fourthstone LLC Invests $1.82 Million in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP)

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 56,546 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,000. Fourthstone LLC owned 1.69% of First Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in First Capital in the fourth quarter valued at $292,000. Truffle Hound Capital LLC acquired a new position in First Capital during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,193,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in First Capital by 91.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,319 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 14,705 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,687 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.65% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on First Capital in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP opened at $40.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.62. First Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $40.43.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 10.84%.

First Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.49%.

First Capital Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

