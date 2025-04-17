Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Purchased by Advisory Research Inc.

Advisory Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 14.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 167,029 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,470 shares during the period. Advisory Research Inc. owned 0.07% of Element Solutions worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Element Solutions by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 66,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,698,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Element Solutions by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 34,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Element Solutions by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ESI. Bank of America raised Element Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Element Solutions from $31.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Element Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.88.

Insider Activity

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total value of $52,200,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 7.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ESI stock opened at $18.62 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. Element Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $29.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.63.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $624.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.24 million. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 9.94%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.37%.

Element Solutions Company Profile

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

