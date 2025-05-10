Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 25,479 Shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Cetera Investment Advisers trimmed its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 359,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,479 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers owned about 0.20% of Alerian MLP ETF worth $17,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in Alerian MLP ETF in the fourth quarter worth $40,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:AMLP opened at $48.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.61. Alerian MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $43.75 and a 1-year high of $53.24.

About Alerian MLP ETF

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

