Lodge Hill Capital LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Lodge Hill Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report) by 59.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,290 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,290 shares during the quarter. Brunswick comprises approximately 7.1% of Lodge Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Lodge Hill Capital LLC owned 0.61% of Brunswick worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Brunswick by 323.9% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,114,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,074,000 after buying an additional 851,449 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth $30,097,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth $29,646,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 18.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,757,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,655,000 after acquiring an additional 269,413 shares during the period. Finally, Lightrock Netherlands B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter valued at $16,400,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Brunswick alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Brunswick news, SVP Randall S. Altman sold 3,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.21, for a total transaction of $215,988.57. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,686,632.43. This represents a 11.35 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Nancy E. Cooper sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.65, for a total transaction of $28,426.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,664,949.65. This trade represents a 1.68 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Brunswick Trading Down 0.2 %

BC stock opened at $43.37 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.65. Brunswick Co. has a one year low of $41.00 and a one year high of $87.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.41.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. Brunswick had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Brunswick’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on Brunswick from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 24th. B. Riley raised shares of Brunswick to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Brunswick from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price (down from $90.00) on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Brunswick from $95.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Brunswick

Brunswick Profile

(Free Report)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Propulsion, Engine P&A, Navico Group, and Boat. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, inboard engines, propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers for boat builders through marine retail dealers under the Mercury, Mercury MerCruiser, Mariner, Mercury Racing, Mercury Diesel, Avator, and Fliteboard brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Brunswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brunswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.