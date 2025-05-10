Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 88,641 Shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) by 117.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,641 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 3,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,465,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $85.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.51 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $69.47 and a 1-year high of $94.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.20.

About iShares Morningstar Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

