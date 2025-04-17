Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND) Shares Bought by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 564,648 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,165 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Fidelity Total Bond ETF worth $25,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Stock Performance

FBND opened at $45.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 0.27. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a one year low of $44.01 and a one year high of $47.30.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.163 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 28th.

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

