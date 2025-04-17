Champlain Investment Partners LLC Sells 85,087 Shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD)

Champlain Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKWD – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,606,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85,087 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC owned 4.01% of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group worth $81,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 756.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 94.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SKWD stock opened at $54.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.72. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $55.62.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group ( NASDAQ:SKWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. Skyward Specialty Insurance Group had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 16.39%. The company had revenue of $304.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.56 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

SKWD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group in a report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Skyward Specialty Insurance Group from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

In related news, insider John A. Burkhart III sold 4,832 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.24, for a total transaction of $242,759.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,987.20. This represents a 21.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 1,000 shares of Skyward Specialty Insurance Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.62, for a total transaction of $50,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,155.08. This trade represents a 57.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,132 shares of company stock worth $620,476. Company insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

Skyward Specialty Insurance Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites commercial property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It offers general liability, excess liability, professional liability, commercial auto, group accident and health, property, surety, and workers' compensation insurance products.

