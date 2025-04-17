United Capital Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

United Capital Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 115,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $6,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Swmg LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Swmg LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Guidance Point Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $59.36 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.69. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.03 and a twelve month high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.1964 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.