BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP) Given New $6.50 Price Target at Jones Trading

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by analysts at Jones Trading from $7.25 to $6.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Jones Trading’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 46.73% from the company’s current price.

BRSP has been the topic of several other reports. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on BrightSpire Capital in a research report on Friday, January 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.25 target price on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of BrightSpire Capital from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

BrightSpire Capital stock opened at $4.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.81 million, a P/E ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. BrightSpire Capital has a 12-month low of $4.16 and a 12-month high of $6.71.

BrightSpire Capital (NYSE:BRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $17.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.81 million. BrightSpire Capital had a negative net margin of 79.23% and a positive return on equity of 8.82%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that BrightSpire Capital will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 193,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 31,865 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 329.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 198,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BrightSpire Capital by 0.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,082,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,606 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in BrightSpire Capital in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in BrightSpire Capital by 221.9% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 30,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 21,108 shares in the last quarter. 56.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BrightSpire Capital, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States and Europe. The company operates through Senior and Mezzanine Loans and Preferred Equity; Net Leased and Other Real Estate; and Corporate and Other segments. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a diversified portfolio of CRE debt investments consisting of first mortgage loans, senior loans, debt securities, mezzanine loans, and preferred equity investments, as well as net leased properties.

