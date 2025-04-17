Bessemer Group Inc. Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Bessemer Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,738 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TTE. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in TotalEnergies during the fourth quarter worth $156,044,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,685,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,387 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of TotalEnergies by 266.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 674,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,564,000 after acquiring an additional 490,187 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,886,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,309,000 after purchasing an additional 471,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp raised its holdings in shares of TotalEnergies by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 2,058,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,193,000 after purchasing an additional 196,277 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.53% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of TotalEnergies stock opened at $57.93 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.70 and a 200-day moving average of $60.19. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $52.78 and a 52-week high of $74.97. The stock has a market cap of $138.90 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.45.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.16. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TTE shares. Redburn Atlantic upgraded TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. BNP Paribas upgraded TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $77.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $64.10 price objective (down from $70.40) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.42.

About TotalEnergies

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

